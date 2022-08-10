MISSING: VicPD seek help locating high-risk man

Darcy Morgan, 59, was last seen on Aug. 9 in Esquimalt

VicPD are looking for help from the public in locating missing high-risk man Darcy Morgan, who was last seen in Esquimalt on Aug. 9. (Courtesy VicPD)

VicPD is asking for the public’s help locating a missing high-risk man.

Darcy Morgan, 59, was last seen in Esquimalt on Aug. 9, and there are concerns for his health as he requires regular medication which he may not currently have access to.

Morgan is described as a Caucasian, 5’10” with a medium build. He is bald, with some short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, shirt and shorts and is believed to be driving a black 2006 Mazda 3 with B.C. plate PS8-58P.

Anyone who sees Morgan is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

