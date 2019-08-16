The dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci the pair are believed to be travelling in was spotted in Vernon on Monday. (RCMP handout)

Missing Victoria pair’s BMW spotted in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

The search for a Greater Victoria pair shifts to B.C.’s interior after their vehicle was spotted in Vernon earlier this week.

James Evans and Easha Rayel were last seen Friday, Aug. 9 on the Saanich Peninsula, and are believed to be together. Sidney North Saanich RCMP confirmed that James Evans’ blue 2002 BMW 325i was in Vernon on Monday afternoon.

The B.C. license plate on the BMW is DH0 28G.

Rayel, 36, is described as being about five-foot-seven and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Evans, 23, stands about five-foot-six and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Greater Victoria residents

Police say it is out of character for the pair to be out of touch with friends and family for this long.

“We would like to encourage anyone with information, no matter how large or small, to contact the RCMP,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer with Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “We do not monitor social media and posting your information on Facebook or a similar platform does not ensure it reaches us.”

Anyone with information, specifically those living in Vernon or the surrounding Okanagan region is asked to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust
Next story
Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Just Posted

Victoria woman experiencing homelessness wants systematic changes as she faces losing her truck

Willi Boepple fears losing one of her last possessions after being inundated with parking tickets

WATCH: Marine security company posts live seal cam at Oak Bay Marina

Seals tend to loiter near the fish-cleaning table

Tour de Victoria: The downlow on detours in the region

Thousands of cyclists participating in ninth Tour de Victoria

Navy ship returns after deployment to Asia-Pacific region

HMCS Regina return to its home port at Esquimalt on Aug. 19

UPDATED: Two-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Passengers destined for Tsawwassen without a reservation should allow for extra time at terminal

WATCH: Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

Victoria Shamrocks open WLA finals at Q Centre in Colwood

Team is evenly matched in championship series against Maple Ridge Burrards

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Most Read