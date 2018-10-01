Bertram is described as a 59 year-old Caucasian man standing six feet tall. He has a medium build and a belly. Bertram also has curly grey hair. He often wears a baseball cap, baggy, button-up shirt, and jeans. (File contributed/Victoria Police)

Missing: Victoria man Bertrem Rese

Rese has been in poor health and his family is concerned for his well-being

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing Victoria man Betram Rese.

Rese is described as a 59-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet tall. He has a medium build and a belly. Rese has curly grey hair, and often wears a baseball cap, a baggy button-up shirt and jeans.

Rese was last seen by family at the end of July. They became concerned when they found out a vehicle he was associated with, a green 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, was towed from the area near Quadra Street and Pandora Avenue in August.

They reported him missing on Sept. 26.

Rese connects with resources and people thought downtown Victoria Churches, and is also known to spend time in Sooke and Port Renfrew and has an interest in gold panning.

He has been in poor health lately, and his family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information on Rese is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 250-995-7654. To call anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you spot Rese, please call 911.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Previous story
B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

Just Posted

All four lanes open on Malahat, more improvements to come

Province has completed $34-million safety improvement project

$100 fine for public pot smoking starts Oct. 1

Clean Air Bylaw will begin issuing fines for vaping, tobacco and cannabis in Victoria’s public spaces

Crack repairs on streets across Greater Victoria touted as ‘municipal street art’

Complaints of tar on pets and cars are making residents angry

Missing: Victoria man Bertrem Rese

Rese has been in poor health and his family is concerned for his well-being

UPDATE: Police track Royal Oak break and enter suspects to Saanich home

Tactical unit, armoured vehicle seen on Barrington Road Sunday afternoon

Abbotsford, Victoria officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan’s names added to list of fallen officers read aloud

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month

Canadian dairy farmers say new trade deal undercuts industry

Canadian dairy farmers issue statement over the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

Out with NAFTA, in with USMCA: Canada inks new trade deal

The new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico came just hours before an end-of-week, midnight dealine

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

Most Read