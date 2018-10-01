Missing: Victoria man Bertrem Rese

Rese has been in poor health and his family is concerned for his well-being

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing Victoria man Betram Rese.

Rese is described as a 59-year-old Caucasian man standing six feet tall. He has a medium build and a belly. Rese has curly grey hair, and often wears a baseball cap, a baggy button-up shirt and jeans.

Rese was last seen by family at the end of July. They became concerned when they found out a vehicle he was associated with, a green 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, was towed from the area near Quadra Street and Pandora Avenue in August.

They reported him missing on Sept. 26.

Rese connects with resources and people thought downtown Victoria Churches, and is also known to spend time in Sooke and Port Renfrew and has an interest in gold panning.

He has been in poor health lately, and his family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information on Rese is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 250-995-7654. To call anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you spot Rese, please call 911.

