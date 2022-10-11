Missing Victoria man found dead in Spain

Scott Graham went missing while travelling in July

Victoria man Scott Graham went missing in Spain in mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy Georgia Graham)

Missing Victoria man Scott Graham has been found dead in Spain.

Graham was travelling in Spain in July when he went missing.

The circumstances of Graham’s death remain under investigation by Spanish authorities, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement, but are believed to be non-suspicious.

“Thank you to everyone who shared Scott’s information and supported his family’s efforts in their search to locate him. Our thoughts are with Scott’s family at this difficult time.”

