Matthew Sydney, 26, has been missing from Victoria since Dec. 2. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria police asking for help locating young, high-risk man

Matthew Sydney, 26, last seen in the city Dec. 2

The Victoria Police Department is asking for help locating a high-risk missing man last seen two weeks ago.

Matthew Sydney is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian man, standing 6’3” tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sydney was last seen in Victoria on Dec. 2.

Anyone who sees the 26-year-old is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

