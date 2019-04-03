MISSING: Victoria police look to locate 18 year old

Teen was last seen in January, has been in contact in March

Annabelle Lemay is described as an 18 year-old Caucasian woman standing five feet, two inches with a slim build, weighing 104 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes. (VicPD handout)

Officers are asking for the public’s help to locate missing woman Annabelle Lemay.

Lemay is described as an 18 year-old Caucasian woman standing five feet, two inches with a slim build, weighing 104 pounds. She has long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lemay was last seen in January, and it is believed that she has had contact with her family in March.

Police ask anyone who sees Lemay to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
