MISSING: Victoria police looking for missing 31-year-old man

David Chikite was last seen Aug. 10

David Chikite, 31, was last seen Aug. 10. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 31-year-old David Chikite.

Chikite was last seen Aug. 10 and police want to locate him to ensure he is safe.

Chikite is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous man with brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy goatee. He stands five-foot-four and weighs roughly 125 lbs, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on Chikite’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing personVicPDVictoria Police Department