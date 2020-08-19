MISSING: Victoria police looking for missing 31-year-old man

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate 31-year-old David Chikite.
Chikite was last seen Aug. 10 and police want to locate him to ensure he is safe.
Chikite is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous man with brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy goatee. He stands five-foot-four and weighs roughly 125 lbs, with a slim build.
Anyone with information on Chikite’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
