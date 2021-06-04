MISSING: Victoria police looking for Tyrone Goertzen

Goertzen has been in contact with family, but hasn’t told them about his whereabouts

Victoria police are looking for the public’s help in finding Tyrone Goertzen.

Police said Goertzen has been in contact with his family, but hasn’t told them his whereabouts. VicPD said he has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment and “is enforced by warrant”. Goertzen is aware police are looking for him, VicPD said.

He’s described as a 33-year-old Caucasian man with short, dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s 5’10” and weighs approximately 150 pounds with a slender build.

Anyone who sees Goertzen is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

