MISSING: Victoria police search for high-risk missing woman last seen June 24

Amanda Williams is a 34-year-old Indigenous woman with short black hair and brown eyes

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing woman Amanda Williams. (VicPD handout) July 10, 2010

Victoria police officers are seeking some help finding high-risk missing woman Amanda Williams.

Williams is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three with a slim build.

Williams has a tattoo on her right forearm reading “God loves you,” and a tattoo on her right wrist reading “God loves you.”

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Williams was last seen June 24 and reported missing to VicPD July 9.

Police say she is often seen in the 1900-block of Douglas Street, as well as on local boulevards in the Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue area. While there is no information to indicate that Amanda is in immediate danger, the circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high-risk.

Anyone who sees Amanda Williams should call 911. Police ask anyone with information on where she may be to call 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unemployment surpasses historic high in Greater Victoria, tourism hit hard
Next story
Turned over truck impedes traffic in Langford

Just Posted

Unemployment surpasses historic high in Greater Victoria, tourism hit hard

Hospitality and tourism sectors hurting as pandemic continues

Victoria tattoo shops respond to sex assault allegations against male artists

Carne Tattoo and Painted Lotus Studios respond to allegations

Victoria seeks court order to enforce sheltering rules in Beacon Hill Park

People being asked to move out of environmentally sensitive areas of park

Mayor not in favour of low barrier housing at Oak Bay Lodge

Process is already in place to determine future of Oak Bay Lodge

Police watchdog reviewing Victoria police-involved crash

VicPD officer collided with another car in downtown intersection

VIDEO: Langford cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Would you get a vaccine for COVID-19 when it is available?

With the number of positive COVID-19 tests skyrocketing across much of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Vancouver Island business ad unintentionally features OK gesture linked to white supremacy

Innocuous ‘OK’ gesture in cleaning franchise advertisement gets flak on social media for ‘supposedly’ promoting white supremacy

Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Ami Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay in early July

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Most Read