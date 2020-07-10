MISSING: Victoria police search for high-risk missing woman last seen June 24

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing woman Amanda Williams. (VicPD handout) July 10, 2010

Victoria police officers are seeking some help finding high-risk missing woman Amanda Williams.

Williams is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three with a slim build.

Williams has a tattoo on her right forearm reading “God loves you,” and a tattoo on her right wrist reading “God loves you.”

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Williams was last seen June 24 and reported missing to VicPD July 9.

Police say she is often seen in the 1900-block of Douglas Street, as well as on local boulevards in the Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue area. While there is no information to indicate that Amanda is in immediate danger, the circumstances under which she has gone missing are considered high-risk.

Anyone who sees Amanda Williams should call 911. Police ask anyone with information on where she may be to call 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.