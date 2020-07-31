UPDATED: Public helps Victoria police quickly locate missing senior

The 80-year-old woman was located safe and reunited with her family

Victoria police officers quickly found a missing woman after seeking the public’s help Friday afternoon.

VicPD found the high-risk missing woman on July 31 not long after issuing a plea for the public’s help.

“A member of the public spotted Isabelle and called police, staying with Isabelle until officers arrived. Officers then transported Isabelle to reunite her with her family,” VicPD said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who shared Isabelle’s information. You helped reunite a concerned family with their loved one.”

