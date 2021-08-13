Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)

MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood

Clifford Armitage, last seen Aug. 8 on Ellice Street

Victoria police are searching for a high-risk missing man who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 8.

Clifford Armitage is described as a 58-year-old Caucasian man with short, dark brown hair and a receding hairline. He is 5’8” and has a heavy build.

VicPD says it’s strange for Armitage to be missing and that he was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Homelessness grant will see City of Victoria reimbursed for added police shifts

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPDVictoria

Previous story
Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto
Next story
Block Watch program expanding to downtown Victoria

Just Posted

VicPD are asking for the public’s help in finding missing Bruce Bendow after he was last seen on Dallas Road Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
UPDATE: Victoria senior Bruce Bendow found safe after missing person alert

A woodsy backdrop sets the Local Folk Fair Summer Market at Sea Cider in Central Saanich apart from street markets. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Central Saanich market offers shopping, snacking in the woods

Downtown Victoria Business Association executive director Jeff Bray, Mayor Lisa Helps and VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak proudly display a VicPD Block Watch sign. The expansion of the VicPD Block Watch program to the downtown is intended to foster a safer environment for businesses and residents. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Block Watch program expanding to downtown Victoria

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing man Clifford Armitage, who was last seen in the 500-block of Ellice Street Aug. 8. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police searching for 58-year-old last seen in Burnside neighbourhood