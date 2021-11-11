MISSING: Victoria police searching for high-risk missing man

Tyler Hall, 38, last seen in Victoria Nov. 5

Tyler Hall, 38, is the subject of a Nov. 11 high-risk missing alert by the Victoria Police Department. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are searching for a high-risk missing man who they say was last seen in the city Nov. 5.

Tyler Hall is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He has a heavy build, dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are working to ensure Hall is safe.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

