MISSING: Victoria police seek man last seen near Jubilee neighbourhood

Anyone who spots Lukas Ross should call 911, say police

VicPD officers issued a public plea to locate high-risk missing man Lukas Ross on Jan. 1. (VicPD handout)

Victoria Police Department asks the public to be on the lookout as it seeks a high-risk missing man.

Lukas Ross, 28, is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-eight with an athletic build and weighing about 185 pounds. Ross has brown hair, brown eyes and often wears a short beard.

He was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Dec. 31, 2019 around 4 p.m. Police say the man suffers from a medical condition and needs to be located.

His family is concerned for his well-being. Police ask anyone who sees Ross, or has information about his whereabouts call 911.

