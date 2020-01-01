MISSING: Victoria police seek man last seen near Jubilee neighbourhood

Anyone who spots Lukas Ross should call 911, say police

Victoria Police Department asks the public to be on the lookout as it seeks a high-risk missing man.

Lukas Ross, 28, is described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-eight with an athletic build and weighing about 185 pounds. Ross has brown hair, brown eyes and often wears a short beard.

He was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Dec. 31, 2019 around 4 p.m. Police say the man suffers from a medical condition and needs to be located.

His family is concerned for his well-being. Police ask anyone who sees Ross, or has information about his whereabouts call 911.

