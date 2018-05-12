Victoria Police want help in finding 14-year old Hannah Campbell (FILE CONTRIBUTED)

MISSING: Victoria teenager Hannah Campbell

Victoria Police are requesting help in finding a 14-year old that was reported missing on May 10

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Hannah Campbell is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian girl standing five feet, three inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. She has short brown hair which is usually worn in a ponytail, and wears bullet-shaped earrings.

She was last seen wearing a black, button up cotton sweater, black leggings and black runners with untied shoelaces.

She was last seen on May 9 and reported missing to police on May 10. She has been known to hang out in the downtown core.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts police ask you to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be 'voice of women' while in B.C.

