MISSING: Victoria woman dubbed high-risk, last seen mid-June

Victoria police officers seek the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.
Kristy Bolton, 27, was last seen on June 16th and is known to frequent the Rock Bay area, but could be on the mainland.
She is described as Caucasian, with long brown hair, hazel eyes, standing five-foot-six and about 135 pounds with a slim build.
Anyone who sees Bolton you’re asked to call 911 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
