Victoria police are looking for a 41-year old woman last seen on April 16

The Victoria Police Department is looking for Teci London (File contributed/ VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding missing woman Teci London.

London is a 41-year-old Caucasian woman standing five feet, eight inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

London was last seen in Esquimalt around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Her family is worried about her well-being.

London may be driving a newer model black two-door Jeep Wrangler.

If you see her, please call 911.

