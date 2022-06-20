Kory Smith was reported missing to West Shore RCMP on Sunday, June 19. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Kory Smith was reported missing to West Shore RCMP on Sunday, June 19. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: West Shore RCMP looking for Kory Smith

49-year-old man last seen in Langford on Sunday afternoon, June 19

West Shore RCMP is seeking help from the public in finding 49-year-old man Kory Smith, who was reported missing on Sunday (June 19).

He was last seen on June 19 at 4:45 p.m. in the area of Goldstream Avenue and Grainger Road in Langford.

Smith is described as Caucasian, 5’11” and 180 pounds with a medium build and a shaved head. When last seen he was wearing a green jacket and green cargo pants and may also be wearing a lime green baseball hat.

Black Press Media has asked police whether any special circumstances surround his health or ability to be on his own.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or your local police.

