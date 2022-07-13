The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating missing man Gaetano Verona who has not been heard from since April. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating missing man Gaetano Verona who has not been heard from since April. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek public help in search for man not seen since April

Family and police concerned for the safety of Gaetano Verona

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been heard from since April.

Gaetano Verona, 51, was reported missing on July 11 and his family and police are worried for his well-being, RCMP stated in a release.

Verano stands 5’11” has a medium build, weighs 164 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or local police.

READ MORE: Search for missing Central Saanich man sparks reminder of others lost

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Ukraine to Terrace: A modern day wartime reunion
Next story
Being queer in medicine: Vancouver pediatrician reflects on Pride, connecting with patients

Just Posted

Jim Jennings’s 1932 Roadster is a main feature in the book and will be seen at Northwest Deuce Days next week. (Garry Foster photo)
Author launches classic car coffee table book as Deuce Days descends on Victoria

The West Shore RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating missing man Gaetano Verona who has not been heard from since April. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek public help in search for man not seen since April

Residents in the rural Saanich neighbourhoods west of Elk Lake have rallied to call for measures to reduce speeding and improve safety along certain roads for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. (Photo by JoAnne Nelson)
Rural Saanich traffic woes amplified by petition comments

Rendering shows a four-storey mixed-use building (in centre) proposed for 2060 White Birch Rd. Current plans call for 63 rental units as well commercial space. (Screencap)
Public, councillors ask tough questions about proposed Sidney waterfront development