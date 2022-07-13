MISSING: West Shore RCMP seek public help in search for man not seen since April

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been heard from since April.
Gaetano Verona, 51, was reported missing on July 11 and his family and police are worried for his well-being, RCMP stated in a release.
Verano stands 5’11” has a medium build, weighs 164 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or local police.
