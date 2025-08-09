Missing man found alive in Cariboo wilderness after 9-day search

Barber has been located after spending nine days in the bush

Andrew Barber, 39, was reported missing on July 31, 2025 and found on Aug. 8.

Andrew Barber has been found alive north of Williams Lake on Friday, Aug. 8, after being reported missing nine days ago.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon said a police helicopter spotted Barber's truck on a forest service road past McLeese Lake. Barber was located in the bush not that far from his truck.

"He sustained some injuries and was severely dehydrated, we found him at the right time," McKinnon said on Friday. "If we had not located him today I don't know if we would have had the outcome that we have today."

Barber is being transported by helicopter to Cariboo Memorial Hospital for medical attention, McKinnon noted, adding he thinks once Barber is hydrated he will recover fully.

"Big shout out to the police officers in this detachment and their tenacity as well as our friends from air services and of course our friends from Quesnel Search and Rescue (QSAR)," McKinnon told the Tribune. "We couldn't have done it without them."

McKinnon said Barber had made an SOS out of rocks the RCMP helicopter pilot saw from the air and he had written HELP on a rock with mud.

QSAR also posted about the incident.

"Today’s result is why we train, why we respond, and why we never give up," reads the social media post.

ORIGINAL:

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public's assistance in locating Andrew Barber, reported missing on July 31, 2025.

Andrew was last seen on July 28, 2025 in Riske Creek.

He is described as:

Caucasian male

39 years old

6 feet 3 in (190 cm)

190 lbs (86 kg)

brown hair

hazel eyes

Tattoos:

- Left arm: (text) I am still here

- Right arm: (text) Ayden

- Stomach: Barber

- Back (between shoulder blades): Cross and two snakes

- Chest: Chinese Alphabet

Andrew was also driving the following vehicle (no photo available at this time):

2004 black Dodge Ram 1500

B.C. licence plate WX1081

Light bar on front of chrome bumper

Dent in rear bumper on driver’s side

White paint on rear bumper from spilled paint

Antenna on rear passenger side roof

Police are concerned for Andrew’s health and wellbeing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Barber is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).