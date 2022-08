She’s 5’2” with a medium build and has shoulder-length brown hair

Saanich police are looking for missing woman Willow Docherty. (Saanich police/Twitter)

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in finding Willow Docherty after she was last seen near Regina Park on Aug. 18.

Docherty is described as a 50-year-old woman who’s 5’2” with a medium build and shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

