Missing woman from Yukon last seen in Vernon

A woman from the Yukon is missing and was last seen in Vernon.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Willamina Robert.

She was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Robert is approximately five-feet-six-inches tall with a slim build, brown hair with red highlights and brown hair.

If you have seen or heard from her, or have information as to her whereabouts, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

