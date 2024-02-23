 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Missing woman from Yukon last seen in Vernon

27-year-old Willamina Robert last seen Feb. 20
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
web1_240229-vms-missing2-robert_1

A woman from the Yukon is missing and was last seen in Vernon.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Willamina Robert.

She was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Robert is approximately five-feet-six-inches tall with a slim build, brown hair with red highlights and brown hair.

If you have seen or heard from her, or have information as to her whereabouts, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Missing 24-year-old Vernon women found

READ MORE: Warrant issued for man after failing to appear in Vernon court

Jennifer Smith

About the Author: Jennifer Smith

Vernon has always been my home, and I've been working at The Morning Star since 2004.
Read more
Pop-up banner image