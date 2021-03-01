Missing woman last seen in Victoria on New Year’s Day

Victoria police are looking for 45-year-old Charlene Woods. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seek the public’s help finding high-risk missing woman Charlene Woods.

Woods was last seen in Victoria on Jan. 1. Police want to locate her and ensure she is safe.

She is described as a 45-year-old Indigenous woman with long brown hair, standing 5’3” with a medium build.

Anyone who sees Woods is asked to call 911. If you have information on her whereabouts, police ask that you call the report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

