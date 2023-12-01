Missing woman treated for exposure after successful Nanaimo area search

Woman taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for assessment, says Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP say a 21-year-old woman reported missing in the Mount Benson area has been found.

According to an RCMP press release, Nanaimo Search and Rescue found the woman following a ground search that lasted several hours, near the intersection of South Forks and Nanaimo River roads.

She was cold and was treated by B.C. Emergency Health Services for exposure before being transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for a medical assessment.

“The Nanaimo RCMP would like to thank everyone involved with NSAR for providing such excellent service to our community and beyond,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release. “Their dedication, tenacity and professionalism were instrumental in bringing this incident to a successful resolution.”

The release comes on the heels of earlier news that a 32-year-old man who had also been reported missing at the same time as the woman been located.

The two were reported missing to police Wednesday, Nov. 29, after a group of four adults travelled to the area of Nanaimo Lakes for a day excursion Tuesday, Nov. 28, and only two of the four returned.

Investigators were told by one of the two people who returned that the pair, both of Nanaimo, wandered off from the group during the afternoon and did not return. After approximately 90 minutes, the other two adults tried searching for them but were unable to find them and returned to Nanaimo.

READ ALSO: Search intensifying in Nanaimo Lakes area for missing woman