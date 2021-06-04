News Bulletin file photo

News Bulletin file photo

Missing woman’s body found in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP have notified family members about death of Amy Watts, who was 27

A body discovered yesterday in downtown Nanaimo is believed to be a woman reported missing in late May, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the body of an adult woman was discovered in the Albert Street-Victoria Crescent area June 3, in a small wooded ravine and based on preliminary observations, investigators believe it is Amy Watts, 27, reported missing by her family May 27.

The family has been notified and the B.C. Coroners Service has been advised, the press release said.

An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing, the press release said.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, told the News Bulletin it was too early to say if foul play was involved.

“It’s really dependent on the autopsy,” O’Brien said.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding 27-year-old Amy Watts

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Missing womanRCMP

Previous story
Hot days have Greater Victoria strawberry growers hastily picking to meet demand

Just Posted

Rob Galey holds one of his strawberries. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Hot days have Greater Victoria strawberry growers hastily picking to meet demand

Growers across the region say recent hot weather quickly readied the berries for harvest

Members of Chantel Moore’s family gather on the steps of the B.C. legislature on June 4. The day marked the one-year anniversary of the 26-year-old mother being fatally shot by a police officer in New Brunswick, during what began as a wellness check. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Vancouver Island woman’s family awaits answers into her fatal police shooting in New Brunswick

Chantel Moore died on June 4, 2020, after being shot by police during a wellness check

A new report shows Victoria’s urban forest grew by 45 hectares (111 acres) between 2013 and 2019. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria’s urban forest grew by the equivalent of 60 soccer fields in six years

Total tree canopy of nearly 1,400 acres covers 28 per cent of the city’s land area

(Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay’s suite survey seeks pros, cons, ideas of all sorts

Secondary suite survey closes June 3

Tsawout First Nation gathers over the Pat Bay Highway at Mount Newton X Road to honour the 215 children whose remains were found in Kamloops. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Tsawout First Nation takes to Pat Bay Highway overpass to depict loss of 215 children

Central Saanich demonstration honours children while challenging the silence

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

News Bulletin file photo
Missing woman’s body found in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP have notified family members about death of Amy Watts, who was 27

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

Most Read