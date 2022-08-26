Central Saanich police are looking for missing youth Layla Taylor. (Courtesy of Central Saanich police)

MISSING: Youth Layla Taylor last seen in Central Saanich on Monday

She’s believed to be in downtown Victoria or Esquimalt

Central Saanich police are looking for missing youth Layla Taylor after she left her Central Saanich home around 4 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22) and hasn’t returned.

Taylor is described as 5’10” with dyed black hair and was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye crop-top shirt, black leggings and carrying a pink purse.

She’s believed to be in downtown Victoria or Esquimalt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Central Saanich police report desk at 250-652-4441. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

