Mission 1st of 144 B.C. RCMP detachments to rollout body-worn cameras

By the end of the provincial rollout, RCMP anticipate there will be 3,000 cameras being used

Mission will be the first RCMP detachment in B.C. to roll out the use of body-worn cameras, beginning the week of Nov. 25.

It's the first of the six initial rollouts and will be followed by Ucluelet, Tofino (including Ahousaht), Prince George, Cranbrook and Kamloops, B.C. RCMP said during a news conference in Surrey Thursday (Nov. 21). In total in B.C., 3,000 officers in 144 detachments serving 150 municipalities will be using body-worn cameras.

RCMP did not provide specific dates yet for the first six rollouts, but said a release would go out from each detachment to inform the public.

B.C. RCMP commanding officer Dwayne McDonald said this represents the "largest and most ambitious rollout of body-worn cameras in the province."

He said the body-worn cameras is "expected to promote transparency, to strengthen accountability and to enhance officer and public safety."

"Basically how this works is that when one of our members responds to a call for service and begins to engage with a person, the camera is activated and you will see frontline officers wearing the cameras in front of their vests on a regular basis."

RCMP is not the first to rollout body-worn cameras in B.C.

The Delta Police Department, in the Lower Mainland, has been using the technology for more than two years. At a news conference in January 2024, the department anticipated it would have about 37 body-worn cameras in operation.

More to come.