The misspelled sign was spotted on Big White Road last week. Photo: Mike St. Clair/Facebook

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

The notorious misspelled sign that was spotted near Big White Ski Resort last week has seen its last day.

After the ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign grew attention on social media, a request was made to the B.C. Ministry of Infrastructure as to how this error occurred and when it can be fixed.

“It was clearly a mistake and the sign should not have been installed,” said ministry spokesperson Danielle Pope.

“The ministry is responsible, the sign is being removed (on Aug. 6) and a replacement sign has been ordered for installation later this week.”

Though the sign was brought to the attention of both the regional District of Kootenay Boundary and the ministry late last week, the sign was reportedly installed in the spring.

The sign is only a few kilometres away from a correctly spelled ‘Kootenay Boundary’ sign on Highway 33.

Mike St. Clair, who made the original post on Facebook pointing out the sign, was originally concerned because the sign, and its replacement, is a waste of taxpayer money.

“The ministry’s local district office will be reviewing its procedures with staff and contractors to prevent an incident like this from happening again,” Pope said.

Saanich Fire promotes several members of its fire prevention division
'Know the water': Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.'s summer heats up

