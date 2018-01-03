YouTube

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical ”Grease.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million
Next story
Witnesses help track driver of NYE hit and run in Victoria

Just Posted

Community awaits answers as no charges yet laid in Oak Bay double homicide

Police are ‘continuing to work to provide answers and understand how events unfolded’

Recycling collection to continue Wednesday

Due to high volumes of recycling, some residents didn’t have items picked up on Tuesday

Saanich collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Wednesday morning Collision between motorcycle and sedan

Sidney real estate jumps 20 per cent in assessed value

The increase is the third-highest on the island, behind Langford and Metchosin

Police identify man killed in Sooke Road crash

Drew Ripley, 48, of Sooke, was pronounced dead at the scene

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Majority of Saanich councillors seek re-election in 2018

Coun. Dean Murdock, who won the most votes in 2018, is still deciding on seeking a fourth term

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

UVic swimming star Stephanie Dixon named to Order of Canada

Dixon amassed 19 swimming medals at Paralympics

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Most Read