Mix of old and new faces in Premier David Eby's new B.C.'s cabinet

Osborne replacing Dix as Health Minister, Begg in for Farnworth as Solicitor General

Premier David Eby unveiled his new cabinet today during a ceremony held at Government House, the official residence of Lt. Governor Janet Austin.

After winning a bare majority in the last provincial election Eby's new cabinet mixes familiar names in key portfolios like housing, but also changes course in other key areas. Prominent among the latter are health (with long-time health minister Adrian Dix moving out of that portfolio after almost eight years) and public safety (where Mike Farnworth also moves on from his long-time role of Solicitor General).

Eby used the occasion to re-state his promise that his new cabinet would bring down costs for families, strengthen health care, make communities safe, and grow the economy.

B.C. Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau said in a statement her party is pleased to see strong representation of women in leadership roles.

“We are particularly pleased to see Niki Sharma appointed as Deputy Premier and Attorney General, Tamara Davidson as Minister of Environment and Parks, and Brenda Bailey as Minister of Finance, " Furstenau said. "These critical roles will have a significant impact on shaping the future of British Columbia."

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest said building a cabinet is an exercise in balancing different groups but also different themes. Eby's cabinet continues to course in some areas like housing while signalling to British Columbians that government is preparing to change course.

Familiar Faces in New Jobs

Perhaps the most significant shake-up concerns the Ministry of Health, which now belongs to Josie Osborne. She essentially switched jobs with Dix, who is now responsible for energy, under the newly created Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions.

Osborne said she that is "stepping into some very big shoes" and added that British Columbians owe Dix a debt of gratitude for his work.

"I welcome the help of any minister, because we are a team," she said, when asked whether she is concerned that Dix might be looking over her shoulder. "I have been through this before. This is the fourth ministry that I have undertaken and there has always been a predecessor....Adrian and I clearly will be able to exchange lots of ideas and experiences that we have had in the various ministries as we take on our new roles."

Eby pointed to Osborne's previous ministerial experience as well as her experience as the former mayor of a small, rural community (Tofino) as evidence of his government's commitment to deal with the health care challenges facing many smaller communities. Dix, meanwhile, praised Osborne's appointment.

"She is going to be a great minister of health," Dix said. "I'm proud to work with her and she will be backing me up on the other files."

Brenda Bailey, meanwhile, is Minister of Finance, moving from Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

Garry Begg, whose narrow victory in Surrey-Guildford helped secure the NDP's bare majority, moves into the senior cabinet role of Public Safety and Solicitor General, previously held by Farnworth, now the Minister of Transportation. Farnworth lost his title of Deputy Premier, but retains his role as House Leader.

Bowinn Ma, who previously headed B.C.'s response to various emergencies, returns to cabinet, but this time as Minister of Infrastructure. Returning MLA Kelly Greene takes over from Ma as Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

Jennifer Whiteside, who previously handled mental health and addictions, returns to cabinet as Minister of Labour. Notably, that ministry has now folded into the health ministry.

Lisa Beare is back in cabinet, this time as Education and Child Care Minister. Her old job in Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills goes to Anne Kang, who previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs, now part of the housing portfolio.

Lana Popham returns to her previous role as Minister for Agriculture and Food, a position she held under late premier John Horgan. Her previous cabinet portfolio of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport goes to Spencer Chandra Herbert.

Rick Glumac, who served as Parliamentary Secretary for Technology in Eby's first cabinet, returns to cabinet, but as Minister of State for Trade, a position previously held by Jagrup Brar, who will serve as Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals.

Ravi Parmar moves up to Forests Minister.

Britney Anderson, meanwhile, joins cabinet in the newly created role of Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities. Eby has promised to that his cabinet would bridge the urban-rural divide and Anderson, who represents a riding in the Kootenays, will work directly in Eby's office.

New Faces in New Jobs

Christine Boyle will serve as Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Also holding ministerial portfolios as first-time MLAs are Tamara Davidson as Minister of the Environment and Parks and Diane Gibson as Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. Randene Neill, meanwhile, will serve as Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

Other first MLAs in cabinet include Jodie Wickens as Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs and Terry Yung as Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services.

Familiar Faces in Familiar Jobs

Niki Sharma retains her previous title of Attorney-General, but adds the role of Deputy Premier to her duties.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon returns as Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister, Grace Lore returns as Minister of Children and Family Development and Shelia Malcolmson returns as Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. George Chow returns as Minister of Citizen's Services.

Overall, the cabinet includes 24 full ministries (including Eby's), four ministers of state and 14 parliamentary secretaries. Of note for rural B.C. is the presence of Harwinder Sandhu as Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Steve Morrisette as Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development.