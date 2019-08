Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some clouds.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some cloudy periods.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 c and an overnight low of 10 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 14 C.