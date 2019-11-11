Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Monday

Monday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and a low of 6 C.

Tuesday will see periods of rain ending in the morning, becoming mainly cloudy later on with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 6 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C with showers expected throughout the night.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the day and night, with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 7 C.



