Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, continuing overnight with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C with an overnight low of 5 C.

Monday will see a mix sun and cloud with a high of 12 C and a low of 6 C.


