Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C. (Pixabay)

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 9 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.


