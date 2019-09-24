Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 9 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
