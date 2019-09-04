Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see fog patches developing with a low of 12 C.

Thursday will be sunny with fog patches dissipating in the morning with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C with cloudy periods.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 c and an overnight low of 12 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.