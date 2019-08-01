Mix of sun and cloud for Thursday, risk of thunderstorms later on

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with showers beginning near midnight and a risk of thunderstorms before morning, a low of 15 C is expected. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and a high of 23 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26 C. Overnight will have cloudy periods and a low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 27 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 14 C.