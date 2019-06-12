Mix of sun and cloud for Wednesday

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C. Overnight is expected to see a few clouds with an overnight low of 13 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C. Overnight is expected to see a few clouds with an overnight low of 13 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and cloudy periods overnight with a low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C. Cloudy periods will continue overnight with a low of 12 C.

Saturday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C.


