A mix of sun and cloud in Monday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 10 C.

Tuesday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Your summer 2019 outdoor movie roundup

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Researchers say ‘text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials skulls

Friday will see rain with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 11 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.