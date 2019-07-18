Mix of sun and cloud, risk of thunderstorm in Thursday’s forecast

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms and a high of 20 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a risk of thunderstorms continuing throughout the night and a low of 12 C.
Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Sunday will see suny skies and a high of 24 C with an overnight low of 13 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.