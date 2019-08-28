Mixed-income housing project in View Royal to provide more than 150 homes

The Regional Housing First program is expected to create up to 2,000 rental units throughout the CRD

A rendering of one of the two, six-storey buildings that will be available on West Park Lane near Thetis Lake in View Royal. The development will have 152 units which will be at and below market price. (CRD photo)

Just over 150 new housing units — some labelled affordable housing — will be coming to View Royal after a new mixed-income housing project is developed.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced 152 units in two, six-storey, wood frame buildings will be available at 1938 West Park Lane near Thetis Lake.

The development is a partnership between the federal and provincial governments and the Capital Regional District. The project will provide a minimum of 44 affordable homes, 74 near-market price homes and 34 shelter-rate homes rented at the provincial income assistance rate of $375 per month. It is being funded through the Regional Housing First program.

READ ALSO: Project would revive ‘virtually extinct’ affordable housing in View Royal

The buildings will be operated by the Capital Region Housing Corporation and will include laundry, a playground, bicycle storage, electric bike plug-ins and an electric car charger. Construction for the two buildings is expected to start in October, with an approximate opening date of September, 2021.

“This project will go a long way to addressing the crucial shortage of affordable and market rental housing in View Royal,” said View Royal Mayor David Screech. “We thank our partners at the Capital Regional District, along with the province and the federal government, for making it possible.”

The Regional Housing First Program is an equal partnership agreement between the federal government through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the province through BC Housing, and the CRD. It was launched to create more affordable rental housing and address the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the region.

READ ALSO: View Royal residents debate affordable housing proposal in a packed council meeting

“Housing affordability and availability is a critical issue and a key priority for the CRD and requires a strong, collaborative response,” said Colin Plant, board chair with the CRD. “The Regional Housing First program partnership is a shining example of working together with our federal and provincial partners to build affordable and accessible communities that benefit the people who need it most.”

The Regional Housing First program is expected to create up to 2,000 rental units throughout the CRD. Twenty per cent of them will be rented at provincial income assistance rates within projects that will also include at least 31 per cent affordable rental units and up to 49 per cent near-market rental units on southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

This housing project will bring the number of approved projects up to eight, to date. All eight projects will create 907 units, including 211 shelter-rate units.

There are three projects in Langford with a total of 382 units, two in Sooke with 245 units total, on on Salt Spring Island with 56 units, one in Victoria with 72 units and this new one in View Royal with 152 units.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter