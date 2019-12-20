Adam Olsen gestures during an address to a crowd of his supporters during the runup to May’s provincial election. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

MLA Adam Olsen has been named the interim leader of the B.C. Green Party, replacing Andrew Weaver until the party’s leadership contest in the new year.

Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, made the announcement at the main party office in Greater Victoria on Friday.

He said he will serve in the role until the Greens elect a new full time leader in June, adding that he won’t be running for leadership.

The leadership race will begin on Jan. 6.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the party,” Olsen said. “The 2020 leadership contest is an opportunity to champion our values, open up our organization, welcome new voices, and build the next era of politics in B.C.”

Weaver said in October that he would not run in the 2021 provincial election, but planned to remain in the legislature until then to represent his Victoria-area riding. He was first elected in 2013 and led the party to a breakthrough in 2017 when the Greens captured three seats on Vancouver Island.

