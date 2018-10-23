MLA Andrew Weaver hosts town hall in Oak Bay

The event is Thursday at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre

MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head Andrew Weaver gives Oak Bay residents a chance to ask him questions directly this week.

He hosts a town hall in Oak Bay on Oct. 25.

Weaver will discuss a wide range of topics, according to his office’s Director of Operations Judy Fainstein,

“He will give an update on his work in the legislature and the community to provide constituents an opportunity to ask questions about issues that matter to them,” she said.

Weaver has been holding two or three town halls per year, depending on how many other community forums he participates in, said Fainstein. Attendance is usually 150 to 200 people.

His presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.

“A lot has been happening in the legislature and plenty of time will be reserved for questions, comments and discussion,” added Fainstein.

The event is in the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s Sportsview Lounge, 1975 Bee St. The town hall is free and no RSVP is required. The event starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email andrew.weaver.mla@leg.bc.ca or call 250-472-8528.