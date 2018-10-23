MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head Andrew Weaver. (Oak Bay News file photo)

MLA Andrew Weaver hosts town hall in Oak Bay

The event is Thursday at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre

MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head Andrew Weaver gives Oak Bay residents a chance to ask him questions directly this week.

He hosts a town hall in Oak Bay on Oct. 25.

Weaver will discuss a wide range of topics, according to his office’s Director of Operations Judy Fainstein,

“He will give an update on his work in the legislature and the community to provide constituents an opportunity to ask questions about issues that matter to them,” she said.

RELATED: Green Party leader Andrew Weaver disappointed in LNG announcement

Weaver has been holding two or three town halls per year, depending on how many other community forums he participates in, said Fainstein. Attendance is usually 150 to 200 people.

His presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.

“A lot has been happening in the legislature and plenty of time will be reserved for questions, comments and discussion,” added Fainstein.

The event is in the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s Sportsview Lounge, 1975 Bee St. The town hall is free and no RSVP is required. The event starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email andrew.weaver.mla@leg.bc.ca or call 250-472-8528.

 

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HarbourCats van ticketed at Braefoot Park

Just Posted

HarbourCats van ticketed at Braefoot Park

Braefoot association dinged $50 for parking baseball team’s van

Victoria resident unable to vote after a move across the Saanich border

Lucia Espino moved just a few blocks, but unable to vote in either municipality

Incumbent mayors in Victoria, Esquimalt retain their roles

A high voter turnout saw the mayors unchanged, but new faces on both councils

What to pack in an emergency-preparedness kit for earthquakes

Several earthquakes of Vancouver Island’s West Coast have people wondering how to be ready

Business is booming as Black Press gears up for Victoria career fair

One stop shop for questions about entering the workforce, finding work experience

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Grappler formerly played in CFL

China opens mega-bridge linking Hong Kong to mainland

The $20 billion bridge took almost a decade to build while incurring major delays and cost overruns

Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast

Officials said 7,000 to 8,000 people were being evacuated from low-lying areas, mostly in Sinaloa state

Excessive speed named as cause of Taiwan train derailment

18 people were killed and at least 170 more were injured

Ovechkin has 4 points as Caps rough up Canucks 5-2

WATCH: Defending champs pick up impressive win in Vancouver

B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Flights cost as little as $129

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

Most Read