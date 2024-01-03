MLAs condemn B.C. advocate’s mass mail out of drugs to their offices

Cannabis advocate Dana Larson sent a package containing drugs to all 87 MLAs

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has condemned the actions of a self-described advocate for a “sensible drug policy.”

Dana Larson, who operates medicinal mushroom dispensaries in Vancouver, sent all 87 MLAs in B.C. a package containing a gram of magic mushrooms and a coca leaf processable into cocaine after Christmas, billing it as a belated Christmas present.

“Along with 1g Golden Teacher (magic mushrooms) and a single coca leaf, I included a letter, a copy of our dispensary membership form, a copy of our Psilocybin Mushroom Users Guide, and a Christmas card,” he said on social media.

1/x Little behind schedule but the last of my gift packages are going out to BC MLAs today.



Along with 1g Golden Teacher and a single coca leaf. I included a letter, a copy of our dispensary membership form, a copy of our Psilocybin Mushroom Users Guide, and a Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/O28QTocGGe — Dana Larsen (@DanaLarsen) December 27, 2023

“The irresponsible act of sending illegal substances to MLA offices in British Columbia is reprehensible and wrong,” Farnworth said. “Government has alerted law enforcement. (They) have provided instructions to MLA offices on the appropriate actions to take. MLA offices provide essential work and services for people in B.C. and this action has disrupted access to these important services.”

At least two BC United MLA, including Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko, a former RCMP officer and her party’s critic for mental health, addiction, recovery and education, have called out Larsen, accusing him of trafficking illicit drugs. Sturko announced that she (along with her caucus colleagues) have turned over the items to police.

Sturko has also accused Larsen of harassment and engaging in a publicity stunt, something Larsen, who has had a history of run-ins with the law, did not deny.”Imagine getting this worked up over a mushroom and a leaf!” he said on social media. “Shows the absolute insanity and hysteria of the drug war mentality.”

Imagine getting this worked up over a mushroom and a leaf!



Shows the absolute insanity and hysteria of the drug war mentality.



“Someone sent me a leaf in the mail, quick call the RCMP!” pic.twitter.com/hCLdWbiXZM — Dana Larsen (@DanaLarsen) January 3, 2024

“There is no doubt in my mind that this publicity stunt is an attempt to open dialogue on having legalization.”



Yeah she’s got me there, guilty as charged. pic.twitter.com/HaoOih0arj — Dana Larsen (@DanaLarsen) January 3, 2024

This incident is unfolding against the backdrop of a recent court ruling.

B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson Dec. 29 issued an injunction against the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act scheduled to come into effect on Jan. 1 following passage in late fall.

The bill restricts personal drug possession in public spaces in response to concerns among municipal leaders and others around B.C.’s trial exemption from federal illicit drug laws.

The trial — exempts possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2026 from criminal penalties — is in response to the opioid crisis. More than 13,000 people have died in British Columbia after consuming toxic illicit drugs since 2016 when provincial public health officer Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency.

At the time of the trial’s start, schools were deemed off-limits to this pilot. New measures enacted Sept. 18 expanded the exclusion zone to playgrounds, spray and wading pools, as well as skate parks. The legislation confirms these exclusion zones and expands them. Similar to regulations for smoking, cannabis and alcohol use, the legislation prohibits drug use at sport fields, beaches, parks, outdoor recreation spaces, public entrances and bus stops.

But Hinkson said in his ruling that the legislation “poses a sufficiently high probability of irreparable harm” by displacing drug users into places where it will be less safe to consume drugs.

The ruling, which has drawn criticism from provincial police chiefs and others concerned about public safety, follows appeals by several voices including departing chief coroner Lisa Lapointe to expand existing safe supply programs, something both governing New Democrats and BC United have opposed.

