Damage was caused to the front of the car in Langford by a tree that fell in Sunday’s windstorm. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Mobile homes damaged by falling tree in Langford seniors park

Crews were still working on removing the tree at around 11 a.m. on Monday

Heavy rains and wind over the weekend caused carnage late last night at the Hidden Valley Seniors Park on Florence Lake Road in Langford, with a tree falling across four mobile homes.

One home was crushed Sunday night, while the other three sustained minor damage. One car was damaged as well and no one was injured.

The couple who live in the destroyed home have been put up in a hotel by the managers of the park, according to neighbours on the scene.

Tree removal crews were still working on cutting and removing the tree at around 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 15).

An eyewitness said multiple trees fell down the slope above the park last night, adding that trees fall down there all the time. Another man said the community response in the area had been swift to help out the people impacted.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

floodingLangfordWest Shore

 

Crews were continuing to work on removing the tree at around 11 a.m. Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

This tree was one of several that fell during the night in the area of the Hidden Valley Seniors Park. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The tree that fell impacted four homes in the Hidden Valley Seniors Park. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

