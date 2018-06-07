Mobile medical clinic rolls through Greater Victoria this summer

Service intended to help those living in rough or rural conditions

A new innovative form of health care is coming to Greater Victoria this summer.

The program, called Mobile Clinic, stems from an organization called Doctors of the World, which helps more than a million people all over the world by giving them access to primary health care, which they might not otherwise receive.

The mobile clinic is a van full of medical supplies that will set up once a week in Victoria, Langford and Sooke, and with it will come a registered nurse and a volunteer physician.

It is intended to service those living in rough or rural conditions, but everyone is welcome to access it.

The clinic offers things like sexually transmitted infection screenings, medical consultations and treatment for both physical and mental health, wound care, harm reduction supplies and more.

Previously, the program was in Montreal, but is expanding to the West Coast – particularly Greater Victoria – beginning July 28.

“I’m glad the clinic is coming out this way, because not only could it potentially save lives by giving people living in rough conditions access to harm reduction supplies, be given support, or maybe direct them to other resources, but it can also help alleviate some of the busyness of the local clinic,” said Sooke mayor Maja Tait.

The van will be in Sooke every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information on Doctors of the World, please visit www.medecinsdumonde.ca.

UPDATED: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose
Vehicle rollover closes Highway 1 between McKenzie Ave. & Helmcken Rd.

UPDATED: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Sooke School District asks parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Vehicle rollover closes Highway 1 between McKenzie Ave. & Helmcken Rd.

Injuries unkown in the accident on north-bound lanes of the highway

Vic High student adds national silver medal in car painting to his B.C. title

Grade 10 Tony Harrington was a finalist at Skills Canada-sponsored competition

Langley Thunders look for victory over Salmonbellies tonight

Langley’s senior A lacrosse team fell to the Victoria Shamrocks at LEC Wednesday night, 14-7.

Sea lion shot in face one year ago to live at Vancouver Aquarium

Senor Cinco was deemed non-releasable by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Accident in Saanich echoes science-fiction classic

In the classic science-fiction movie Alien, the heroine Ellen Ripley battles not… Continue reading

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

