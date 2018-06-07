Mobile medical clinic rolls through Greater Victoria this summer

Service intended to help those living in rough or rural conditions

A new innovative form of health care is coming to Greater Victoria this summer.

The program, called Mobile Clinic, stems from an organization called Doctors of the World, which helps more than a million people all over the world by giving them access to primary health care, which they might not otherwise receive.

The mobile clinic is a van full of medical supplies that will set up once a week in Victoria, Langford and Sooke, and with it will come a registered nurse and a volunteer physician.

It is intended to service those living in rough or rural conditions, but everyone is welcome to access it.

The clinic offers things like sexually transmitted infection screenings, medical consultations and treatment for both physical and mental health, wound care, harm reduction supplies and more.

Previously, the program was in Montreal, but is expanding to the West Coast – particularly Greater Victoria – beginning July 28.

“I’m glad the clinic is coming out this way, because not only could it potentially save lives by giving people living in rough conditions access to harm reduction supplies, be given support, or maybe direct them to other resources, but it can also help alleviate some of the busyness of the local clinic,” said Sooke mayor Maja Tait.

The van will be in Sooke every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

For more information on Doctors of the World, please visit www.medecinsdumonde.ca.