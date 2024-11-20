Mobilizing resources: B.C. mining, forestry leaders want burdens eased

Mining and forestry leaders look forward to working with new ministers Jagrup Brar and Ravi Parmar

Leaders in two industries critical to rural and northern B.C. — mining and forestry — are calling on the new ministers in those areas to improve the regulatory competitiveness of those industries.

MINING

Surrey-area MLA Jagrup Brar will serve as Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, while Greater Victoria MLA Ravi Parmar will serve as Minister of Forests.

Brar had previously served as Minister of State for Trade representing B.C. on various trade missions and developing contacts to foreign markets, a likely asset as B.C. seeks to advertise itself as a source for critical minerals used in emerging technologies such as batteries for zero-emission vehicles.

Many of these critical minerals are found in countries with non-democratic, corrupt regimes and several western countries are looking to other sources to lessen their dependence on those unreliable countries.

Michael Goehring, president and chief executive officer of Mining Association of British Columbia, said the creation of a new and dedicated ministry suggests the province is serious about the opportunity mining offers British Columbians.

"We look forward to working with Minister Brar as he gets to know our industry," Goehring said. "He’s taking on the portfolio at a time when B.C. has a unique opportunity to deliver a critical minerals and mining windfall, attracting private sector investment and securing jobs and economic benefits for decades to come."

Goehring said the industry's number "one priority" is what he called the "urgent need" to modernize and speed up mine permitting, adding both provincial New Democrats and Conservatives agreed on that point.

"The NDP platform committed to guaranteed permit review timelines while maintaining environmental and safety standards," Goehring said. "We look forward to working with Minister Brar and his new ministry and other agencies to help deliver on this commitment. Faster mine permitting can be a competitive advantage for British Columbia and enable us to attract and retain the investment we need to unlock our mining and critical minerals potential for the benefit of all British Columbians."

Goehring said the stakes are high, with 17 critical mineral projects on the horizon, not to mention several precious metal and steelmaking coal projects in the works.

"If approved and developed these projects can deliver substantial, long-term economic benefits – jobs for workers, stability for resource communities, and shared prosperity throughout British Columbia," he said. "Their development will deliver a staggering $36 billion in near-term investment, 302,000 person-years of employment, $23 billion in labour income for workers, and almost $11 billion in tax revenues for BC to support vital public services like healthcare."

These figures stem from an analysis MABC commissioned, then released in January.

FORESTRY

If the provincial mining industry sees itself on the rise, the provincial forestry sector has been struggling. A number of issues have led to mill closures impacting several communities in B.C.'s Interior.

Parmar had asked Premier David Eby to head his ministry, having served in it as a senior ministerial advisor before entering elected politics. In that role, He had a hand in the development of the Mass Timber Action Plan, a provincial plan designed to boost value-added forestry and reduce carbon emissions.

Parmar was also a key author of the Stronger BC Economic Plan designed to help smaller businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic when he served in the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

Linda Coady, president and CEO of the BC Council of Forest Industries, said her organization looks forward to working with Minister Parmar, his cabinet colleagues and all MLAs to take what she called "urgent actions" to support a sustainable forestry sector.

Coady added it is important that new minister focus on "strengthening the competitiveness" of the forestry sector to support critical rural, resource-based workers, businesses, and communities, advance reconciliation with First Nations and ensure healthy biodiversity and ecosystem outcomes. A focus on three priorities can help achieve these goals, she added.

The first concerns stabilizing and increasing fibre supply.

"The current allowable annual cut is approximately 60 million cubic metres," she said. "However, in 2023, the actual harvest fell to 35 million cubic metres and is on pace for a similar level in 2024. Setting a target for a consistently available level of harvest is essential to sustain a viable forest sector, keep primary and value-added mills operating and preserve jobs and community stability."

The second concerns securing new agreements with First Nations.

"Co-development of a more equitable and transparent forest revenue framework will ensure meaningful benefits are shared with First Nations," she said. "New approaches to First Nations stewardship, forest tenure, treaty, and equity and investment will support economic reconciliation and build stronger partnerships with Indigenous communities."

The third concerns forest management.

"Embracing new approaches to forest management and expediting land use planning can support wildfire mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and climate adaptation, while providing a reliable supply of fibre to the industry,” Coady added.

CRITICISM

Concerns about the state of provincial resource industries and communities that rely on them contributed to the Conservative Party of B.C. winning almost every seat in B.C.'s Interior.

Leader John Rustad said forestry plays an important role on Vancouver Island, but questioned whether Parmar is the right person for the job and whether the new cabinet will take the issue seriously.

"I haven't see any indication from (Premier) David Eby and his government that they plan to correct any of the errors in the previous seven years," he said. "So I don't hold out a lot of hope, but we are going to be pushing and trying to get make sure that we get some things done."

As for mining, Rustad said he was "very curious" to see Brar's appointment.

"Obviously, mining is critical to this province," Rustad said. "There are 17 mines that are prepared to be opened," he said in reiterating calls to speed up permitting.

-with files from Ben Fenlon