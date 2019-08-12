Modest Smoke Shop burglary suspect caught after resident hears breaking glass

West Shore RCMP arrest one man after early morning break and enter

A quick-thinking caller was able to help police capture a suspect allegedly involved in an early morning smash and grab.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the West Shore RCMP received a report from a witness who could hear glass breaking and smashing at the Modeste Smoke Shop, located at 1145 Admirals Rd. on the Songhees Nation.

The witness was able to provide police with a description of a suspect seen running away from that location.

Officers confirmed the shop had been broken into and items were stolen from inside.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP enforcement at Esquimalt Lagoon leads to arrest, several tickets and warnings

Officers, along with a police dog services unit, began patrolling the area looking for the suspect.

“One of our officers noticed a male matching the suspect description walking along the E&N Rail Trail near Maple Bank Road and Admirals Road,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP. “The male suspect was arrested within half an hour of police attending the call. Police also recovered stolen items from the shop on the male at the time of his arrest. We want to thank the member of the public who acted quickly and called police to report the business was being broken into.”

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Most Read