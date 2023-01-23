Mom accused of killing toddler scheduled for sentencing in Victoria court

Kaela Mehl successfully overturned her first-degree murder conviction in the 2015 death of her 18-month-old daughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria woman accused of killing her toddler in 2015 is scheduled to appear in court Monday (Jan. 23) and is poised to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

In fall 2017 Kaela Mehl, then 34, was convicted of first-degree murder in the Sept. 16, 2015, death of her 18-month-old daughter Charlotte Cunningham and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Mehl successfully sought a new trial in 2020, claiming juror bias and that her own lawyer was ineffective for failing to bring it to the attention of the judge. She alleged that throughout the trial one of the jurors made gestures of support or sympathy towards the family of her daughter’s father. In June 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled in her favour, overruling the conviction and ordering a new trial.

Mehl was scheduled to appear in a Victoria courtroom on Nov. 14, 2022, and was expected to enter a guilty plea, but the case was adjourned to a later date.

