Mom's Lambo busted going 50 km/hr over speed limit on Highway 3 near Princeton

A North Vancouver resident was driving his mother's vehicle

A 29-year-old North Vancouver resident is more than $2,500 in the hole and owes an explanation to his mother after her Lamborghini Gallardo was impounded by BC Highway Patrol.

The grey Lamborghini was clocked at 130 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, while driving on Highway 3, June 1. Police managed to stop the vehicle at about 1:15 p.m. just south of Princeton.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said speeding above 40 km/h over the limit is an automatic vehicle impound.

“The driver said he was on his way to a racetrack. Had he driven more responsibly, he could have had a great day at the track. Instead, he had an awkward conversation with mom,” Cpl. McLaughlin.

The Lamborghini driver received the following:

Excessive speed under section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act ($368);

No front licence plate under section 3.011(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations ($109);

The costs for a rural tow and a seven-day impound;

Three years of high-risk driver premiums for licensing and insurance.

The total fines and associated costs will likely exceed $2,500.

“Our first priority is to keep you and all road users safe,” said Cpl. McLaughlin. “If that is not enough to slow you down, you may wish to consider whether you’re willing to light thousands of dollars of your own money on fire.”