Clouds in the forecast for Monday

Monday will be mainly cloudy clearing early in the afternoon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early in the evening with a low of 12 C.
Tuesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
Thursday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 10 C with some cloudy periods.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
