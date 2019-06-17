Monday will be mainly cloudy clearing early in the afternoon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening with a low of 12 C. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Clouds in the forecast for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your weekly forecast

Monday will be mainly cloudy clearing early in the afternoon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early in the evening with a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay Sausagefest 2019 to bouy Sea Rescue program

Tuesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Rules grounding high flight crews for 28 days likley to be challenged

Thursday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 10 C with some cloudy periods.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Just Posted

Greater Victoria records drop in building permit values

Values are up for British Columbia and Canada thanks to Vancouver

Clouds in the forecast for Monday

Plus a look ahead at your weekly forecast

Rules grounding high flight crews for 28 days likely to be challenged

Lawyer says policy could compromise charter rights and personal liberties

Oak Bay Sausagefest 2019 to buoy Sea Rescue program

Firefighters’ June 22 charity event will support marine responders

PHOTOS: Thousands raised for cancer at second annual Gala for Hope

Victoria Fire Department’s fundraiser a success ahead of Ride to Conquer Cancer

Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Car Free YYJ, a barber battle and an Outdoor Discovery Day

Homalco tour gives glimpse into area’s ‘People, Land, Water’

First Nation business mixes cultural components with wildlife excursions

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Most Read