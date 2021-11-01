FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Monday mix-up: Some Bell customers saw their phones incorrectly fall back 1 hour

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the company

Some Bell customers had their phone alarms ring an hour earlier Monday (Nov. 1) morning as the mobile carrier accidentally had the time on their devices fall back one hour.

Some customers took to social media to express their opinions about the mixup, with many saying that they ended up late to work due to the error.

Bell did post to social media to notify users of the issue but some wondered why the company did not send out a text message instead.

According to Bell, the issue was resolved prior to 6 a.m. PT.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trudeau says climate progress made at G20, though Canada wanted more ambitious plan

Just Posted

Three engines from the Saanich Fire Department responded to a deadly fire in the 3200-block of Cook Street Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
One dead in Saanich apartment fire

Island Health has reported new COVID-19 exposures at four Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)
More COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools

Odessa found a new home through RainCoast Dog Rescue. (Photo courtesy of raincoastdogrescue.com)
Demand for pets levels off as workers return to offices, says Greater Victoria rescue founder

Existing Sidney businesses are getting another break on their business license fees, but restart funding to help pay for such a waiver may not last long, according to Sidney staff. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney to continue pandemic-inspired waiving of business licence fee